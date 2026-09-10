Media shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 93.70 points or 0.13% to 74,866.50. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.85 points or 0.13% to 23,461.25.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.18%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,962 shares rose and 2,172 shares fell. A total of 269 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.67% to 11.72. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,565.90 at a premium of 104.65 points as compared with the spot at 23,461.25.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 82.5 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index advanced 1.26% to 1,545.70. The index tumbled 3.89% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Saregama India (up 2.8%), PVR Inox (up 2.69%), Tips Music (up 2.52%), Sun TV Network (up 1.86%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.1%), D B Corp (up 0.81%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.11%) advanced.
Stock in Spotlight:
Kolte Patil Developers rose 2.78% after the real estate developer announced that its latest residential project in Pune generated sales of over Rs 600 crore within 60 hours of launch.
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