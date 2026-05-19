Indices trade in positive territory; consumer durables shares jump

The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the mid-afternoon trade, supported by upbeat global markets. Sentiment stayed positive as tensions in the West Asia showed signs of cooling. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated following another increase in fuel prices by the government. Nifty traded above 23,700 level.

Shares of consumer durables companies rebounded after falling over the last two sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 196.09 points or 0.26% to 75,532. The Nifty 50 index rose 76.50 points or 0.32% to 23,726.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontliner indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.32%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,684 shares rose and 1,390 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged. Fuel Hike: Fuel prices were increased again on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates rising by up to 90 paise per liter across major cities, marking the second hike in less than a week. The latest revision follows a sharp Rs 3 per liter increase announced on Friday. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per liter, while diesel rose 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per liter. Kolkata recorded the sharpest increase in petrol prices, which surged 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per liter. Diesel prices in the city advanced 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per liter. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices moved up 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables Index advanced 0.88% to 35,224.75. The index fell 1.88% in two consecutive trading sessions. Voltas (up 4.29%), Blue Star (up 3.15%), PG Electroplast (up 2.8%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.6%), Bata India (up 2.22%), Havells India (up 1.61%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.44%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.15%) advanced.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.28% to 7.101 compared with the previous session close of 7.076. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.4425 compared with its close of 96.2000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.4750 today. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 162,930. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 99.20. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.39% to 4.606.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $1.83 or 1.63% to $110.27 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Eureka Forbes fell 1.64%. The company reported 0.7% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 51.1 crore even as revenues increased by 11.6% to Rs 683.8 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Triveni Turbine jumped 5.39% after the company reported 7.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.9 crore on a 26.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 679.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Apollo Micro Systems surged 9.64% after the defence and aerospace company reported a sharp jump in Q4 FY26 earnings driven by strong execution and healthy order inflows. The companys consolidated profit after tax rose 168.7% YoY and 46.5% QoQ to Rs 37.62 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased 81.3% YoY and 16.3% sequentially to Rs 293.26 crore during the quarter.