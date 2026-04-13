Indices trade lower amid weak global cues; oil & gas shares drop

The key equity benchmarks traded with signiant losses in early afternoon trade, amid negative global cues, following the breakdown of U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations and a spike in crude oil prices, which heightened fears of an extended Middle East conflict. The Nifty traded below the 23,850 mark.

Oil & gas shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 850.50 points or 1.10% to 76,699.75. The Nifty 50 index declined 239.80 points or 0.99% to 23,811.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.61% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.20%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,792 shares rose and 2,386 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 9.77% to 20.69. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement rose $6.33 or 6.65% to $101.53 a barrel. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.97% to 20.54. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 23,850, at a premium of 38.65 points as compared with the spot at 23,811.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 50.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil& Gas index declined 1.56% to 11,019.05. The index rose 0.91% in the past trading session. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 3.88%), Reliance Industries (down 2.42%), Aegis Logistics (down 2.18%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.12%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.09%), Petronet LNG (down 2.07%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 1.88%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.27%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.59%) and Castrol India (down 0.18%) declined.