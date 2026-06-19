The key equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in morning trade, weighed down by heavy selling in index-heavyweight IT stocks. Sentiment weakened after IT major Accenture trimmed its FY26 revenue growth forecast and highlighted revenue risks stemming from West Asia-related challenges. Further, investors remained cautious amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance, with persistent inflation concerns and expectations of interest rates staying higher for longer weighing on market sentiment.

However, market participants will closely monitor monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for directional cues. Nifty slipped below the 24,000 level.

IT shares tumbled for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled723.41 points or 0.94% to 76,689.88. The Nifty 50 index declined 194.95 points or 0.81% to 23,971.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.31%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,056 shares rose and 1,630 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index tumbled 5.30% to 26,558.25. The index fell 8.48% in the two consecutive trading session. Infosys (down 7.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 5.74%), Mphasis (down 5.23%), HCL Technologies (down 4.6%), LTM (down 4.58%), Persistent Systems (down 4.43%), Tech Mahindra (down 4.4%), Wipro (down 3.54%), Coforge (down 2.82%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.54%) declined.