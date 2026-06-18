The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in early trade, tracking mixed global cues after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged while signaling the possibility of a rate hike later this year. Investors remained cautious and will closely monitor monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for directional cues. Nifty traded above the 24,050 mark.

Barring IT index all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 9.64 points or 0.02% to 77,134.48. The Nifty 50 index rose 2 points or 0.01% to 24,088.75.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,976 shares rose and 930 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 101.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,561.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 June 2026, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.10% to 6.872 compared with previous session close of 6.865. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.6275 compared with its close of 94.5000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 0.81% to Rs 152,639. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.15% to 100.24. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.20% to 4.448. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $ 1.28 or 1.61% to $78.27 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: HFCL rallied 3.23% after the company has received a contract worth Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the execution of the BharatNet Phase-III project in Uttar Pradesh. The scope of the contract includes the supply of telecom equipment and related accessories, the creation of an optical fiber cable telecom network, and maintenance of the project for 10 years.

Lupin rose 0.93%. The company announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi and is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file applicant for the generic version and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the U.S. market. Balkrishna Industries shed 0.88%. The company announced the appointment of Saroj Kumar Khuntia as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 18 June 2026. Meanwhile, Madhusudan Bajaj has ceased to be the company's CFO and KMP upon attaining the age of superannuation.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year. Wednesday marked the first meeting of the Federal Reserve with Kevin Warsh at the helm of the U.S. central bank. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Fed kept the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged and anchored in a range of between 3.5% and 3.75%. Policymakers "dot plot revealed that several Fed officials now see interest rates increasing in 2026. The median estimate for the year-end interest rate now stands at 3.8%, up from 3.4% in prior projections from March, suggesting that at least one rate hike could be in the picture in 2026.

Complicating the forecast was Warshs decision to abstain from submitting a rate forecast. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday, while Treasury yields surged, as investors grew uncertain over the path of monetary policy after several Federal Reserve officials indicated there could be a rate hike this year to tamp down on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, after earlier hitting a fresh all-time intraday record the indexs third consecutive high. The 30-stock index closed at 51,492.55. The S&P 500 lost 1.21% and ended at 7,420.10. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.34% and settled at 26,021.66.