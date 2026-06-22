The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with major gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. IT shares advanced after advancing in the past two trading session.

At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 448.50 points or 0.58% to 77,251.05. The Nifty 50 index rose 145.50 points or 0.60% to 24,158.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,680 shares rose and 1,384 shares fell. A total of 262 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer(IPO): TurtleMint received bids for 1,59,36,760 shares as against 3,29,01,878 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:22 IST on 22 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 June 2026 and it will close on 23 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 144 and 152 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and multiples thereof. Economy: India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $9.99 billion to $671.63 billion during the week ended June 12, 2026, primarily due to a sharp fall in gold reserves, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the reserves, increased by $846 million to $544.29 billion during the reporting week. However, gold reserves declined by $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell by $66 million to $18.70 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $11 million to $4.82 billion during the week, RBI data showed. Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2026: The Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session begins today, June 22, 2026, and will continue until July 10, 2026. The three-week session will be held in Mumbai and is expected to deliberate on several important legislative and policy matters concerning the state.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 1.52% to 27,843.40. The index fell 3.35% in the past two consecutive trading session. Tech Mahindra (up 1.98%), Coforge (up 1.95%), Infosys (up 1.68%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.26%), Persistent Systems (up 1.18%), HCL Technologies (up 0.85%), Mphasis (up 0.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.56%), LTM (up 0.55%) and Wipro (up 0.46%). Stocks in Spotlight: Power Mech Projects rallied 3.29% after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 1,008.90 crore from JSW Thermal Energy. Stanley Lifestyles rose 2.39% after it has received an order from Infopark Developers, a Tata Realty company, for the supply of armchairs for an office area.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors continued to assess the latest developments in the Iran conflict negotiations and awaited the release of inflation data closely watched by the Federal Reserve. Brent crude oil futures edged lower after mediators Qatar and Pakistan said that U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days. U.S. stock markets remained closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, staging a comeback after the Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate cut later this year, following a sell-off in equities during the previous session.