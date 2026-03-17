IT shares declined for sixth consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 22 points or 0.03% to 75,486.17. The Nifty 50 index fell 5.40 points or 0.02% to 23,400.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.05%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 2,100 shares rose and 1,925 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement jumped $3.63 or 3.62% to $103.84 a barrel.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.46% to 20.42. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 23,422, at a premium of 21.4 points as compared with the spot at 23,400.60.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 49.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 1.03% to 28,744.20. The index declined 4.70% in the six consecutive trading sessions. The sell-off has been largely driven by concerns that generative AI could disrupt traditional revenue streams such as application development, testing, and maintenance, which account for a significant share of industry revenues. Industry estimates suggest AI could impact 25-30% of such work and potentially dent overall revenues by 10-12% over the next few years, while also leading to slower hiring and efficiency-driven workforce changes.
Persistent Systems (down 2.83%), Wipro (down 2.46%), Coforge (down 2.34%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.65%), Infosys (down 1.32%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.96%), HCL Technologies (down 0.67%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.27%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
NOCIL jumped 6.33% after the companys board approved a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 130 crore for capacity expansion of its rubber chemicals portfolio at its Dahej plant in Gujarat.
Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts rose 0.05%. The company announced the acquisition of an ultra-luxury resort in Coorg, marking its entry into immersive, nature-led and wellness-focused hospitality. The property also has significant land reserves, with plans to add 19 villas in the first phase, taking total inventory to 90 keys.
Tamilnadu Petroproducts declined 1.38% after the company said that the operations at its Propylene Oxide plant in Manali have been temporarily shutdown. The disruption follows a government directive to suspend crude-based feedstock supplies to downstream industries amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Consequent to this, there is a stoppage of propylene supply, the key raw material for PO plant, leading to temporary disruption in the operations of PO plant at Manali.
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