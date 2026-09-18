Indices trade with minor gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Realty shares jumped in the three consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sense advanced 135.01 points or 0.18% to 74,444.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.90 points or 0.16% to 23,305.15.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.71% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index addded 0.83%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,462 shares rose and 1,241 shares fell. A total of 244 shares were unchanged.
New Listings:
Shares of Veegaland Developers were currently trading at Rs 143.45 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.46% as compared with the issue price of Rs 140.
The stock debuted at Rs 151 on the BSE, a premium of 7.86% over its issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 153.95 and a low of Rs 143.45. On the BSE, over 7.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.94% to 850.45. The index rallied 4.45% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Lodha Developers (up 3.79%), Godrej Properties (up 2.45%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.08%), DLF (up 2.02%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.72%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.53%), Sobha (up 1.52%), Anant Raj (up 1.06%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.8%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.28%) advanced.
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