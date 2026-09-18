Indices trade with minor gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains as easing crude oil prices and declining global bond yields provided support to market sentiment. IT stocks, however, lagged amid concerns over the impact of elevated US interest rates. The Nifty traded above the 23,300 level.

Realty shares jumped in the three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sense advanced 135.01 points or 0.18% to 74,444.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.90 points or 0.16% to 23,305.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.71% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index addded 0.83%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,462 shares rose and 1,241 shares fell. A total of 244 shares were unchanged. New Listings: Shares of Veegaland Developers were currently trading at Rs 143.45 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.46% as compared with the issue price of Rs 140. The stock debuted at Rs 151 on the BSE, a premium of 7.86% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 153.95 and a low of Rs 143.45. On the BSE, over 7.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.