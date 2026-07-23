Indices trade with minor losses; auto shares advance for 3rd day

The domestic equity indices traded with small losses in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 level. Auto shares extended gains for third consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 156.05 points or 0.20% to 76,599.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 42.15 points or 0.18% to 23,954.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.41% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.33%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,920 shares rose and 1,873 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Xtranet Technologies received bids for 27,51,430 shares as against 91,93,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (23 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Lohia Corp received bids for 8,32,965 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (23 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.23 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of INDO-MIM received bids for 1,26,72,390 shares as against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (23 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.31 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 1.35% to 27,698.15. The index added 2.47% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (up 3.27%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.52%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.46%), Bosch (up 1.97%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.85%), Uno Minda (up 1.55%), Eicher Motors (up 1.14%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.06%), Bharat Forge (up 0.63%) and Ashok Leyland (up 0.54%) added. On the other hand, Exide Industries (down 0.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.05%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Bhageria Industries hit the 5% upper circuit after the The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 203% year-on-year and 188.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 34.15 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales rose 81.9% YoY and 5.9% QoQ to Rs 286.42 crore during the quarter.

Waaree Renewable Technologies declined 6.37% to Rs 954.45 after the company reported a 25.58% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.90 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 155.74 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 16.16% QoQ to Rs 924.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a year-on-year basis, however, the company posted strong growth, with net profit rising 34.08% and revenue increasing 53.22%. Global Markets: Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. technology firms outlined significant capital spending plans that are likely to benefit chipmakers in the region. However, the escalating war in the Middle East sent oil prices to six-week highs.

Rising oil prices have also renewed inflationary concerns, pushing short-term U.S. Treasury yields to 17-week highs as traders wager the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. Brent crude futures rose 2% to $96 per barrel in early trading after the U.S. launched a new round of strikes on Iran and Yemen's Houthis targeted oil tankers in the Red Sea, widening the scope of a conflict that has cast a shadow on the global markets. Nearly five months of war have depleted global stockpiles and stoked inflation worldwide, with analysts warning the closure ??of both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb in the Red Sea would disrupt shipping routes for more than a quarter of the world's oil and gas.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 ended Wednesday slightly below the flatline, pressured by a rise in oil prices, as investors looked ahead to another busy day of corporate earnings. The broad market index dropped 0.14% to end at 7,498.96, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.57% to 25,690.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.06 points, or 0.01%, and closed at 52,218.58. Alphabet shares slid 3% in extended trading after the Google parent lifted its forecast for 2026 capital expenditures to as high as $205 billion, pointing to strong artificial intelligence demand. The increase comes as investors have grown more cautious in recent months about hyperscalers spending around the AI effort.