The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. FMCG shares declined after advancing for previous three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 285.65 points or 0.37% to 77,422.87. The Nifty 50 index fell 63.65 points or 0.26% to 24,174.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,070 shares rose and 2,059 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Economy: India's core sector output growth accelerated to a five-month high of 5% year-on-year in June, up from 3.2% in May, supported by a sharp surge in iron ore production and sustained expansion in cement and electricity. Iron ore production recorded the strongest growth at 43.9% year-on-year in June, followed by cement and electricity, both of which grew 9.8%. Steel output increased 4.6%, while coal production rose 1.4%.However, weakness persisted in the energy segment, with crude oil, natural gas and refinery products contracting 4.2%, 7.4% and 4.7%, respectively. Fertiliser production also remained subdued, declining 3.3% for the fourth consecutive month.

During the AprilJune quarter, cumulative core sector growth improved to 3.6% from 1% a year earlier, although growth under the revised series for FY26 stood at 3%, lower than 4.3% recorded in FY25. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index shed 0.51% to 48,815.90. The index added 1.09% in the past three trading session. Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.58%), Emami (down 1.16%), Radico Khaitan (down 1.03%), ITC (down 1.01%) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.96%), Marico (down 0.74%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.73%), United Spirits (down 0.7%), Varun Beverages (down 0.44%) and Dabur India (down 0.36%) fell. On the other hand, United Breweries (up 4.1%) ,Nestle India (up 0.37%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.1%) moved up.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.01% to 6.773 as compared with previous close 6.772. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2225 compared with its close of 96.3600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.85% to Rs 1,42,591. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 100.93. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.28% to 4.585. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement shed 65 cents or 0.73% to $88.57 a barrel.