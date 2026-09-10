At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 11.62 points or 0.02% to 74,752.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 9.40 points or 0.04% to 23,422.55.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,853 shares rose and 1,877 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.49% to 26,561.85. The index tanked 0.92% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Sai Life Sciences (down 2.05%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.94%), Gland Pharma (down 1%), Lupin (down 0.94%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.88%), Biocon (down 0.81%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.57%), Piramal Pharma (down 0.42%) and Wockhardt (down 0.39%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.83% after the company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in gross toll revenue to Rs 807.40 crore in August 2026.
Shakti Pumps (India) surged 10.14% after the company received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to deploy off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra.
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