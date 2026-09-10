The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,450 mark. Pharma shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 11.62 points or 0.02% to 74,752.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 9.40 points or 0.04% to 23,422.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,853 shares rose and 1,877 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.49% to 26,561.85. The index tanked 0.92% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Sai Life Sciences (down 2.05%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.94%), Gland Pharma (down 1%), Lupin (down 0.94%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.88%), Biocon (down 0.81%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.57%), Piramal Pharma (down 0.42%) and Wockhardt (down 0.39%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.83% after the company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in gross toll revenue to Rs 807.40 crore in August 2026. Shakti Pumps (India) surged 10.14% after the company received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to deploy off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra.