The Nifty traded tad below the 24,400 level. Metal shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 16.07 points or 0.02% to 77,984.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.45 points or 0.17% to 24,396.35.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.13%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,180 shares rose and 1,896 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.77% to 11.48. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,480, at a premium of 83.65 points as compared with the spot at 24,396.35.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 80.8 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 93.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index shed 0.79% to 13,067.95. The index rose 0.54% in the past trading session.
National Aluminium Company (down 2.93%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.21%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.78%), Vedanta (down 1.54%), NMDC (down 1.21%), Jindal Steel (down 1.19%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.84%), Tata Steel (down 0.69%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.07%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Black Box jumped 7.93% after the company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56 crore on a 24% increase in revenue to Rs 1,719 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Lenskart Solutions rose 2.49% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance, with robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 239.83% YoY and 10.76% QoQ to Rs 221.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 43.27% YoY and 7.89% QoQ to Rs 2,714.18 crore.
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