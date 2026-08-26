At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 65.22 points or 0.08% to 77,724.11. The Nifty 50 index fell 39.45 points or 0.16% to 24,296.25.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.49%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,326 shares rose and 1,353 shares fell. A total of 253 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management were currently trading at Rs 179.90 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.44% as compared with the issue price of Rs 160.
The stock debuted at Rs 185.20 on the BSE, a premium of 15.75% over its issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 191.35 and a low of Rs 177.30. On the BSE, over 20.48 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.21% to 8,707.35. The index jumped 1.95% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.15%), Bank of India (up 1.9%), Indian Bank (up 1.79%), Union Bank of India (up 1.51%) and Punjab National Bank (up 1.32%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.27%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.16%), Canara Bank (up 1.1%), State Bank of India (up 0.97%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.94%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
MTAR Technologies added 1.10% after the company said that it has secured orders worth Rs 126.7 crore for the supply of coolant channel assemblies for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors.
Max Estates added 2.01% after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 28 August 2026, to consider the issue of equity shares through a preferential issue.
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