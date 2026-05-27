Indices trade with small cuts; financial services share decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid- afternoon trade as investors remained cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Financial Services shares extended losses for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 152.71 points or 0.20% to 75,856.99. The Nifty 50 index fell 37.40 points or 0.15% to 23,879.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.55% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.43%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,165 shares rose and 1,965 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Financial Services index fell 0.56% to 25,788.30. The index declined 1.20% in the two consecutive trading session. Max Financial Services (down 2.71%), HDFC Bank (down 2.5%), BSE (down 1.28%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.24%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.99%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 0.8%), ICICI Bank (down 0.66%), Muthoot Finance (down 0.58%), Power Finance Corporation (down 0.47%) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.23%) fell. On the other hand, LIC Housing Finance (up 2.34%) ,Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 0.78%) and Jio Financial Services (up 0.76%) added. Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.04% to 6.999 compared with previous session close of 6.996. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7550 compared with its close of 95.7050 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement fell 0.31% to Rs 157,121. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 99.10. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.62% to 4.464. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement fell $3.22 or 3.23% to $96.36 a barrel.