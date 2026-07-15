Indices trade with small gains; consumer durables share advance for 5th day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,050 mark. Consumer Durables extended gains for fifth consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 127.46 points or 0.17% to 77,182.46. The Nifty 50 index added 24.35 points or 0.10% to 24,076.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,213 shares rose and 1,860 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 0.75% to 38,947.65. The index added 4.67% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.64%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 1.94%), LG Electronics India (up 1.77%), Voltas (up 1.46%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.75%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.61%), Blue Star (up 0.49%), Titan Company (up 0.38%), Bata India (up 0.14%) added. On the other hand, Havells India (down 0.74%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.67%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.54%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.35% to 6.773 compared with the previous session close of 6.797.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2450 compared with its close of 95.1600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement declined 0.64% to Rs 1,41,350. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 100.91. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.17% to 4.593. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement rose 62 cents or 0.73% to $85.35 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) jumped 4.89% after its net profit increased 7.1% QoQ and 94.28% YoY to Rs 735 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations declined 0.26% QoQ but rose 66.01% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore.