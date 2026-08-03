The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in afternoon trade supported by strong June-quarter earnings, stock-specific buying and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows. Positive sentiment was also aided by selective gains in heavyweight stocks, with the Nifty trading above the 24,550 mark.

Investors remained focused on the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision later this week, while also tracking the trajectory of foreign fund inflows, Brent crude and other energy prices amid geopolitical developments, along with global market cues.

Except for the Nifty Media index, all NSE sectoral indices traded in the green, led by IT, PSU Bank and Metal stocks.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 623.58 points or 0.80% to 78,720.84. The Nifty 50 index added 204.50 points or 0.84% to 24,588.10. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.87% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.45%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,901 shares rose and 1,348 shares fell. A total of 223 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 4.03%), Shriram Finance (up 3.56%), Infosys (up 3.08%), Tata Consultancy (TCS) (up 2.97%) and Eicher Motors (up 2.64%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.53%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.08%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (down 0.99%), ONGC (down 0.80%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.62%) were the major Nifty50 losers. CAS begins for F&O stocks: Effective 3 August 2026, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has been introduced for stocks in the F&O segment, revising market closing timings while keeping the opening time unchanged. Continuous trading in F&O stocks will now end at 3:15 pm, followed by the closing auction session, while non-F&O stocks will continue to trade until 3:30 pm. Trading in index and stock futures and options will conclude at 3:40 pm. The new mechanism is aimed at enhancing price discovery for the official closing price, reducing end-of-day volatility, and facilitating transparent execution of large institutional orders.

RBI MPC meeting kicks off today: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its three-day meeting today amid rising global inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices and a growing number of central banks that have tightened monetary policy in recent months. The MPC will meet from 3 to 5 August 2026, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the policy decision on 5 August 2026. Stocks in Spotlight: Blue Dart Express surged 6.56% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings. The company's consolidated net profit increased 81.2% YoY and 81.1% QoQ to Rs 88.49 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 15.0% YoY and 8.1% QoQ to Rs 1,657.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Divis Laboratories jumped 4.98% after it has reported a 65.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 902 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 545 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 27.80% YoY to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,410 crore in Q1 FY26. Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 0.73% after the company reported 77% jump in net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 116% increase in total revenue to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. HBL Engineering added 2.74% after it has received a contract worth Rs 31.49 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of On-board Kavach loco equipment (Version 4.0).

Urban Company rose 12.84% after reporting strong business growth in Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing sharply and losses narrowing on a sequential basis. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.12 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the loss narrowed from Rs 161.16 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 43.8% YoY and 24.1% QoQ to Rs 528.34 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Sportking India surged 15.45% after the companys standalone net profit soared 122.85% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Revenue from operations increased 20.12% YoY to Rs 703.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

Monthly Auto Sales : Tata Motors added 3.42% after it has reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year. Escorts Kubota rose 1.62% after the company reported a 22.0% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for July 2026, with total volumes rising to 8,731 units compared with 7,154 units in July 2025. Ashok Leyland advanced 4.57% after the company reported a 30% increase in total vehicle sales (domestic and exports) to 19,590 units in July 2026, compared with 15,064 units sold in July 2025.

Bajaj Auto shed 0.16%. The company reported a 30% increase in total auto sales to 4,74,677 units in July 2026, compared with 3,66,000 units sold in July 2025. Global Market: European market mostly advanced as oil prices plunged driven by reports of renewed U.S.-Iran negotiations, lifted investor sentiment. Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited the July jobs report and another busy week of earnings to kick off August trading. Oil prices fell after President Donald Trump said earlier Sunday he cancelled a planned attack on Iran. U.S. media reports on Friday said the president was gearing up for a new wave of strikes as hopes for a negotiated settlement to the war diminished and energy prices surged.