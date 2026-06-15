The key equity barometers continued to trade with strong gains in early morning trade, mirroring a rally in global markets after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement. The easing of geopolitical tensions and a sharp decline in crude oil prices and the appreciation of rupee supported risk appetite across global equities. Investors will also closely monitor the progress of the monsoon, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, and the inflation trajectory for further market direction. Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,167.78 points or 1.55% to 76,686.57. The Nifty 50 index soared 346.50 points or 1.47% to 23,970.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.69% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.85%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,140 shares rose and 770 shares fell. A total of 260 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 3.17% to 794. The index rallied 6.81% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 4.45%), Godrej Properties (up 3.92%), Lodha Developers (up 2.64%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.57%) and Oberoi Realty (up 2.54%), DLF (up 2.51%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.26%), Sobha (up 2.22%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.53%) and Anant Raj (up 1.49%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Ceinsys Tech jumped 7.98% after the company and its wholly owned US subsidiary, Technology Associates Inc., received purchase orders worth Rs 30.06 crore ($3.16 million) from T Second Inc., USA. The orders include the supply of NVME drives; AI-powered building and road extraction, encroachment and asset monitoring solutions processed on the BRYCK AI platform, and enterprise geospatial imagery repository and AI feature extraction services. Embassy Developments jumped 6.04% after the company awarded a construction contract worth over Rs 850 crore to Leighton Asia, a part of the CIMIC Group, for its ultra-luxury residential project, Embassy Citadel, in Mumbai. Located on Dr. Elijah Moses Road in Worli, Embassy Citadel spans around 1.6 million sq. ft. and has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 8,800 crore.