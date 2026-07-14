Indices trim some early losses; realty shares decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks remained in the red in mid-morning trade, although they recovered from their early losses as investors continued to assess the impact of the escalating US-Iran conflict. Heightened geopolitical tensions, coupled with concerns over rising crude oil prices and inflationary pressures, kept market sentiment cautious. The Nifty, however, managed to reclaim and trade above the 24,100 mark, indicating some resilience amid the broader weakness.

Market participants will closely monitor further developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season and corporate business updates, as well as the progress of the southwest monsoon for cues on market direction.

Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for second consecutive trading session. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 287.02 points or 0.38% to 77,321.92. The Nifty 50 index fell 75.30 points or 0.31% to 24,135.70. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.39% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.76%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,501 shares rose and 2,376 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement jumped 85 cents or 1.02% to $84.15 a barrel. Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.63% to 921.85, extending losses for second consecutive session. In two sessions the index has fell 1.78%. Lodha Developers (down 3.09%), Sobha (down 2.28%), Godrej Properties (down 2.06%), DLF (down 1.73%) and Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.41%), Anant Raj (down 1.29%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.25%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.11%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.07%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.45%) declined. Economy: Indias retail inflation breached the Reserve Banks target for the first time in 17 months, government data showed on Monday, setting the stage for interest rate hikes in an economy at risk from a prolonged West Asia conflict.

The consumer price index rose to 4.38% year-over-year in June, up from 3.93% figure that was recorded in May. Inflation was led by higher fuel and food costs, which rose amid Iran war-driven supply disruptions and a delay in seasonal rains. The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of June was 5.32%, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a Monday release. Transport inflation rose 4.3% in June, quicker than the 1.75% rise in May. Initial Public Offer (IPO): The initial public offer (IPO) of Alphine Texoworld received bids for 13.16 lakh shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 11:18 hours on Tuesday (14 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (14 July 2026) and it will close on Thursday (16 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share. The minimum order quantity is 142 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform. SBI Funds Management IPO received bids for 2.39 crore shares as against 12.45 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (14 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2026 and it will close on 16 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 545 and 574 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Stocks in Spotlight: Welspun Corp added 3.97% after the company announced the receipt of fresh large orders for supply of pipes for Oil & Gas export projects, from its India facility, cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore. Captain Polyplast added 2.23% after the company has secured a Rs 23.6 crore order from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 1,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM Kusum-B Scheme. Global Markets: Asian markets advanced on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the ongoing US-Iran conflict. However, gains remained capped after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would collect a 20% fee on cargo traversing the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest escalation came after Iran and the U.S. exchanged airstrikes over the weekend. Tehran targeted U.S. facilities in several Gulf countries and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, though Trump disputed that claim on Sunday, saying the key shipping lane remained open to commercial traffic. Trump on Saturday ordered airstrikes on Iran after Tehran attacked a commercial vessel transiting the strait. Markets were also rattled by hawkish comments on Monday from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates "in the near term" if coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2% target.

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street sold off and oil futures surged more than 9% as conflict between the United States and Iran re-ignited, once again throttling the ??flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 lost 0.79% to end the day at 7,515.34, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.55% to finish at 25,873.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled down 138.37 points, or 0.26%, at 52,498.64. All eyes now are on the U.S. CPI data that is due for release later on Tuesday, followed by comments from Fed Chair Warsh, who will deliver the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.