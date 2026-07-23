Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,380 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 21,763 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the company has registered a net loss of Rs 5.6 crore during the period under review.

Revenue from operations increased 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,584.1 crore in Q1 June 2026.

EBITDAR fell by 33.2% to Rs 3,832.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 5,738.6 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDAR margin in Q1 FY27 was 15.6% as against 28% in Q1 FY26.

For Q1 FY27, IndiGo reported a 2.9% increase in capacity to 43.5 billion ASKs. Passenger numbers rose marginally by 0.7% to 31.3 million during the quarter. Yield imporved by 21.3% to Rs 6.04 while load factor decreased by 1.3% points to 83.3% in Q1 FY27 as compared to the same period last year.

As on 30 June 2026, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 52,884.6 crore comprising of Rs 39,038.7 crore of free cash and Rs 13,845.9 crore of restricted cash. For the June 2026 quarter, IndiGo has recorded a net decrease of 9 passenger aircrafts, which takes the total fleet count to 432 aircrafts. With respect to future capacity growth, IndiGo stated that in line with lower demand during a traditionally weaker quarter, coupled with the operational uncertainty affecting travel between India and West Asia, capacity in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, measured in terms of ASKs, is expected to remain broadly flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reflecting lower aircraft utilization.

As the company moves beyond this seasonally weaker quarter, it expects aircraft utilization to progressively increase. Rahul Bhatia, MD, said, The first quarter was shaped by a volatile operating environment, with elevated fuel costs and network related constraints in the middle east impacting profitability. At the same time, demand remained healthy and our revenue performance improved year-on-year, supported by improved yields and continued customer preference for IndiGo as we proudly served more than 31 million passengers. We remain focused on managing capacity prudently, maintaining cost discipline, and responding to market conditions with agility. However, the pressure of fuel costs and rupee depreciation resulted in a loss of around 2 billion rupees for the quarter.