IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 236.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.39% to Rs 1086.66 crore

Net profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust rose 236.04% to Rs 243.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 1086.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 839.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1086.66839.8580.1082.88538.93349.43237.5674.01243.1972.37

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