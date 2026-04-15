Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndiQube Spaces inks 5-year workspace deal with Japanese e-commerce firm

IndiQube Spaces inks 5-year workspace deal with Japanese e-commerce firm

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

IndiQube Spaces said that it has signed a Rs 52 crore workspace deal with a leading Japanese e-commerce giant for approximately 35,000 square feet at Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru over a tenure of five years.

The mandate is expected to support the clients India operations with a fully managed, enterprise-grade workplace in one of the countrys most strategic technology corridors.

The transaction comes at a time when Indias flex office market has crossed 100 million sq square feet, with enterprises increasingly adopting managed workspaces as a strategic lever for faster expansion, operational flexibility and talent access.

Bengaluru remains at the centre of this growth story. The city continues to be one of Indias strongest office markets, supported by deep technology talent, mature business infrastructure, and sustained demand from multinational occupiers.

Outer Ring Road in particular remains one of the most preferred office corridors for global companies building operations in India, given its concentration of technology campuses, corporate ecosystems, and access to skilled talent.

For IndiQube, this transaction further strengthens its position as a partner of choice for GCCs seeking future ready, tech enabled workspaces across India.

With a diversified footprint across major business markets, GCCs constitute over 40% of its portfolio.

IndiQube is one of Indias fastest-growing workspace platforms, offering managed office solutions tailored to startups, global capability centers (GCCs), and large enterprises. IndiQube, with a presence in 17 cities, has over 9.55 million square feet under management as of December 2025.

The scrip had gained 3.25% to end at Rs 155.50 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex soars 1,264 pts, Nifty above 24,200 on oil slide and US-Iran optimism

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.84%, NIFTY climbs 1.63%

PropShare Celestia SM REIT IPO subscribed 98%

Om Power Transmission IPO ends with 3.33 times subscription

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank slips after RBI returns universal bank application

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story