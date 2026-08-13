Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.66% to Rs 422.69 crore

Net Loss of Indiqube Spaces reported to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 422.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 309.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.422.69309.2961.1560.82157.3893.01-30.51-49.97-23.88-36.76

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