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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.66% to Rs 422.69 crore

Net Loss of Indiqube Spaces reported to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 422.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 309.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales422.69309.29 37 OPM %61.1560.82 -PBDT157.3893.01 69 PBT-30.51-49.97 39 NP-23.88-36.76 35

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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