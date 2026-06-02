IndiQube Spaces signs Rs 52-cr workspace deal in North Bengaluru

IndiQube Spaces said that it has signed a Rs 52-crore managed workspace deal with a leading consulting and management services company for a five-year tenure in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

The transaction covers more than 700 seats and marks another significant enterprise mandate for the company in one of Bengaluru's emerging commercial corridors.

The company said the deal highlights the growing demand from consulting, professional services and knowledge-led enterprises for flexible workspaces that support faster team deployment, business continuity and enhanced employee experience.

IndiQube noted that North Bengaluru is increasingly emerging as a preferred office destination as infrastructure development and commercial activity expand beyond the city's traditional business districts. Companies are evaluating the region for its access to residential catchments, talent availability and relatively lower congestion compared with more established micro-markets.

The deal further strengthens IndiQube's presence in Bengaluru and underscores the rising adoption of managed workspace solutions among large enterprises seeking operational flexibility and scalable office infrastructure. Rishi Das, Co-founder & CEO, says This mandate reflects how workplace decision making is evolving among large enterprises in consulting and adjacent knowledge sectors. Companies are looking beyond conventional office delivery models and are prioritising speed, reliability, employee experience, and the ability to scale with lower operational friction. This transaction had also reinforced our view that managed workspaces are becoming a strategic outsourcing solution for enterprises for their holistic workspace requirements. Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, added, What stood out in this deal was how clearly the clients workplace requirements were centred on both experience and performance. The space had been designed with wellness rooms, collaborative zones, phone booths, focus rooms, and strong IT and server infrastructure, creating an environment that could support different workstyles while ensuring operational reliability. This transaction had demonstrated the value of a full stack workspace platform that could bring together design, operations, hospitality, and technology capable of supporting long term business needs.

IndiQube is one of Indias fastest-growing workspace platforms, offering managed office solutions tailored to startups, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and large enterprises. IndiQube, with a presence in 17 cities and over 9.66 million sq. ft. under management (as on Mar26), combines workspace design, technology, and hospitality led operations to deliver scalable, future ready, and experience led work environments. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.65 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 31.33 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 35.2% year on year to Rs 401.45 crore in Q4 FY26. The scrip shed 0.72% to Rs 157.95 on the BSE.