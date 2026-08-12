Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.27% to Rs 374.64 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 6.66% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.27% to Rs 374.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 287.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales374.64287.59 30 OPM %14.0910.89 -PBDT48.0040.63 18 PBT41.6835.55 17 NP30.7628.84 7
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