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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.27% to Rs 374.64 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 6.66% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.27% to Rs 374.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 287.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales374.64287.59 30 OPM %14.0910.89 -PBDT48.0040.63 18 PBT41.6835.55 17 NP30.7628.84 7

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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