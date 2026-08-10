Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 59.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 70.36 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 59.31% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 70.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.3653.57 31 OPM %28.1422.79 -PBDT22.3115.23 46 PBT22.0014.37 53 NP16.2510.20 59
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