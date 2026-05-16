Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.31% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net Loss of Indo-City Infotech reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.42% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.510.64 -20 5.227.96 -34 OPM %-121.57-75.00 -2.49-18.22 - PBDT-0.52-0.41 -27 0.50-1.19 LP PBT-0.54-0.42 -29 0.44-1.24 LP NP-0.69-0.42 -64 0.28-1.25 LP

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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