Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 826.32% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Indo-City Infotech rose 20.45% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 826.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.760.19 826 OPM %30.11173.68 -PBDT0.650.45 44 PBT0.630.44 43 NP0.530.44 20
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