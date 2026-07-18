Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 2.00 crore

Indo Cotspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.001.915.005.760.100.110000

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