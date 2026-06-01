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Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 1057.68 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries rose 14.96% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1057.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1022.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.33% to Rs 126.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 4141.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4151.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1057.681022.56 3 4141.354151.39 0 OPM %8.168.78 -9.4612.94 - PBDT72.7659.60 22 325.43453.58 -28 PBT30.1625.54 18 166.25337.65 -51 NP24.2021.05 15 126.68250.00 -49

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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