Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 1206.96 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries rose 62.02% to Rs 63.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 1206.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 958.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1206.96958.7111.8811.58128.8588.5183.5150.5463.2239.02

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