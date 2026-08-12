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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 1206.96 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries rose 62.02% to Rs 63.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 1206.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 958.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1206.96958.71 26 OPM %11.8811.58 -PBDT128.8588.51 46 PBT83.5150.54 65 NP63.2239.02 62

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

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