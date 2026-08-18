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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Parag Milk Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2026.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Parag Milk Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2026.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 15.08% to Rs 447.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22490 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd soared 8.58% to Rs 2962. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57282 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd spiked 7.58% to Rs 180.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd jumped 7.27% to Rs 1489.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61447 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd gained 5.89% to Rs 219.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26797 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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