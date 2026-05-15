Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 112.57% to Rs 8.12 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.57% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 13.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.