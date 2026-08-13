Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 162.99% to Rs 4.05 croreNet profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.99% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.051.54 163 OPM %1.487.14 -PBDT0.160.26 -38 PBT0.150.20 -25 NP0.110.15 -27
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