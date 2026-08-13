Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 162.99% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.99% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.051.541.487.140.160.260.150.200.110.15

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