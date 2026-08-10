Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOTitan Share PriceGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 110.24 crore

Net profit of Indo Farm Equipment rose 4.24% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 110.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.2496.26 15 OPM %13.1213.68 -PBDT11.4610.51 9 PBT7.847.52 4 NP5.665.43 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2026 quarter

B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story