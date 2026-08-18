Indo-MIM consolidated net profit rises 31.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 1218.74 croreNet profit of Indo-MIM rose 31.64% to Rs 240.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 1218.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1218.741114.10 9 OPM %33.3529.33 -PBDT383.16294.27 30 PBT325.29245.45 33 NP240.12182.41 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content