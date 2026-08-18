Indo-MIM spurts after PAT jumps nearly 32% YoY to Rs 240 crore

Indo-MIM jumped 8.22% to Rs 935.95 after the company reported 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 240.12 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 182.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review added up to Rs 1218.74 crore, up 9.4% year-on-year (YoY).

Total operating expenses increased by 3.2% to Rs 812.23 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. The fall in raw material costs (down 10.9% YoY) was offset by higher employee expenses (up 21% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 17.6% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 325.29 crore, up by 32.5% from Rs 245.45 crore in Q1 FY26.