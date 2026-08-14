Indo National consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 116.14 crore

Net profit of Indo National rose 109.80% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 116.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.116.14119.440.112.340.144.39-3.221.192.141.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News