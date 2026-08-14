Indo National consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 116.14 croreNet profit of Indo National rose 109.80% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 116.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.14119.44 -3 OPM %0.112.34 -PBDT0.144.39 -97 PBT-3.221.19 PL NP2.141.02 110
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