Indo National reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 107.12 crore

Net loss of Indo National reported to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 123.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 452.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 467.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.