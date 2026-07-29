Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.27% to Rs 936.64 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) rose 20.83% to Rs 63.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.27% to Rs 936.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1305.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.936.641305.7110.846.9675.7564.6863.7452.7563.7452.75

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