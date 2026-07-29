Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.27% to Rs 936.64 croreNet profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) rose 20.83% to Rs 63.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.27% to Rs 936.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1305.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales936.641305.71 -28 OPM %10.846.96 -PBDT75.7564.68 17 PBT63.7452.75 21 NP63.7452.75 21
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