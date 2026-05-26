Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 1201.68 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) rose 25.57% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 1201.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10629.29% to Rs 150.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 4910.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4258.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.