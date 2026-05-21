Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 238.99 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 14.01% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 238.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.23% to Rs 92.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 782.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 611.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.