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Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 238.99 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 14.01% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 238.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.23% to Rs 92.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 782.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 611.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales238.99206.06 16 782.08611.78 28 OPM %13.5410.03 -15.3812.44 - PBDT33.1625.44 30 128.5190.45 42 PBT31.8724.30 31 123.7085.98 44 NP23.9220.98 14 92.7763.88 45

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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