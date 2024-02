Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 178.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 66.79% to Rs 139.47 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 178.13% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 66.79% to Rs 139.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.139.4783.6210.936.0915.344.8114.053.8410.683.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel