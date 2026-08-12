Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.02% to Rs 227.89 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 34.06% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.02% to Rs 227.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.227.89163.9313.9514.6436.0926.1334.3525.0125.7019.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News