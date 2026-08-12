Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.02% to Rs 227.89 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 34.06% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.02% to Rs 227.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.89163.93 39 OPM %13.9514.64 -PBDT36.0926.13 38 PBT34.3525.01 37 NP25.7019.17 34
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