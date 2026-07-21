Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.87% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 28.70% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.87% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.6214.0476.7771.7915.099.9314.899.7911.038.57

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