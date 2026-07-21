Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.87% to Rs 20.62 croreNet profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 28.70% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.87% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.6214.04 47 OPM %76.7771.79 -PBDT15.099.93 52 PBT14.899.79 52 NP11.038.57 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content