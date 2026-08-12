Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 35.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 32.99 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 35.32% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 32.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.9930.7712.0317.783.355.023.084.823.044.70

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