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Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 46.47% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.36% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 110.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.0233.38 -22 110.44103.84 6 OPM %12.4113.69 -15.4018.24 - PBDT2.654.43 -40 14.8217.63 -16 PBT2.383.87 -39 13.9216.53 -16 NP1.973.68 -46 13.1216.27 -19

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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