Indoco Remedies drops after USFDA flags 7 observations at Goa plant

Indoco Remedies declined 2.54% to Rs 255.40 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the company's manufacturing facility at Plant II (Sterile) located at Goa

The inspection was carried out from 27 August 2026 to 4 September 2026. Upon conclusion of the inspection, the company received seven observations in Form 483 from the USFDA.

The company said it will submit its response to the USFDA within the stipulated timeframe.

Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a strong global presence. It develops and manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical products for the Indian and international markets. Top Indoco brands include Cyclopam, Febrex Plus, ATM, Rexidin M, Karvol Plus, Oxipod, Cital, Sensodent-K, Cital-Uti, Dropizin, Homide, Dentogel, Oxipod CV, Turbocort, Febrex, Cloben G, Tuspel LS, Noxa, MCBM 69, etc.