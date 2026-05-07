Indoco Remedies gains after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Indoco Remedies surged 12.90% to Rs 257.35 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 27.35 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 26.24 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 429.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, up 25.79% as against Rs 341.07 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 27.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 30.90 crore in Q4 FY25. It also recorded exceptional items of Rs 3.68 crore during the quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.68 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 41.34 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 18.75% to Rs 455.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 383.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 63 crore, compared with Rs 3.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 14.7% as against 1.0% in the same quarter last year. For the year, revenue stood at Rs 1,633.5 crore as against Rs 1,494.8 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 157.2 crore, compared with Rs 128 crore in the corresponding period last year, while EBITDA margin improved to 9.6% from 8.6%. Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, Revenue growth for the quarter and year was mainly driven by a good performance in the International Formulations Business, supported by a steady growth in the API & Services Businesses.