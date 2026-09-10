Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies' Goa plant clears UKMHRA cGMP inspection

Indoco Remedies announced today that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA) inspected its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa (Plant I) from 07 September to 09 September 2026. The UK-MHRA current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection concluded with no critical or major observations.

The facility which manufactures solid dosages and liquid dosages is approved by USFDA, (solid dosages, creams and capsules), TGA-Australia (solid dosages, liquid orals, creams and ointments) and by EU Malta, i.e., MMA - Malta Medicine Authority (solid dosages). The Plant also holds WHO-GMP approval and has successfully faced audit by SAHPRA (for solid dosages).

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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