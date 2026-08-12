Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit declines 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 168.55 crore

Net profit of Indogulf Cropsciences declined 37.73% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 168.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.168.55189.375.675.245.937.073.154.642.413.87

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