Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit declines 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 168.55 croreNet profit of Indogulf Cropsciences declined 37.73% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 168.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales168.55189.37 -11 OPM %5.675.24 -PBDT5.937.07 -16 PBT3.154.64 -32 NP2.413.87 -38
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